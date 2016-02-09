New drill for assistants an ache for dental industry

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

DENTISTS will soon have their hands full when they lose their assistants.

Industry experts say this will result in poorer dental care and dentists closing shop.

Legislation to come into effect next month requires dental assistants to be registered with the Health Professions Council of SA (HPCSA) after they have studied for a year. They can no longer qualify on the job.

Unregistered dental assistants will have to quit their jobs or face criminal sanction. This will leave dentists unable to perform complicated procedures and taking longer per patient.

South African Dental Association CEO Maretha Smit warns this could drive dentists out of SA.

To register, the estimated 2,500 unregistered assistants would need to enrol for one of the 250 available places at four universities of technology that offer the course.

Previously, they would be taught which instruments were needed for which procedure and how to sterilise equipment used.

Such training on the job was better, said East London dentist Guillaume Marx. "Every dentist has his own way of doing things and will instruct the assistant accordingly." Dentists who employ unregistered dental assistants would be in breach of the law and could lose the right to practise, said Werksmans Attorneys’ Neil Kirby.

An attempt by the association to challenge the legislation in court was unsuccessful. Ms Smit said it lost the challenge because it had not initially opposed the regulations and was seen as flip-flopping. "We accept it. We want to work with the HPCSA," she said.

But, she said, the previous dental board of the HPCSA refused to meet with them to resolve the impasse. The association was willing to meet with the new board.

The council said the regulation to register assistants was promulgated in 2005. This, said the council, has given dental assistants more than 10 years to register.

Council spokeswoman Priscilla Sekhonyana said several attempts were made to help them register.

It had even amended regulations to allow dental assistants with five years experience to register. This fell away in 2012.

"Those without qualifications were given an opportunity to apply for registration without the qualifications at least twice."

But Ms Smit said: "The practical situation is that there isn’t a sufficient number of registered dental assistants in the country to serve the industry and the only mechanism currently available to produce dental assistants will not result in enough registered dental assistants by March 31 2016."

Ms Smit said the association had several examples of assistants who had tried to register over several years without success.

Mr Marx has been trying to register his assistant since 2007. He said he knew of dentistry colleagues looking at emigrating to Ireland or Canada.