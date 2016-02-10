Land dispossession: A feature of democratic South Africa

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

When people own their homes they take home tins of paint instead of bottles of brandy. But for many black households a generation after apartheid ended little has changed; they still do not own their homes and kraals. Land dispossession, apartheid’s greatest travesty, lives on.

Today, the Free State government, the Ngwathe Municipality, First National Bank (FNB) and the Free Market Foundation (FMF) are in effect injecting more than R10-million into the economy of a small "township", Tumahole, the Soweto of Parys. This partnership will empower residents, stimulate the local economy and drive a crucial nail into the apartheid coffin. Two hundred residents will become owners of land and homes with an average value of more than R200 000, at no cost to themselves.

When FNB sponsored the FMF’s land titling pilot project four years ago it helped launch the Khaya Lam Project, which involves the transfer of the first 1 000 homes worth R100-million to residents. That is a conservative estimate. In a normalised property market, average values might exceed R500 000. Huge as R0.5-billion might be, it pales into insignificance when compared with up to 10 million plots countrywide, worth R1-trillion, which will ultimately be unleashed into the economy. A trillion is hard to comprehend. It is the equivalent of a third of the economy, an entire annual South African budget, 12 million RDP houses, 10 million cars or 4 000 Nkandlas.

Such incomprehensible wealth is no match for the human dignity and security black South African home owners will enjoy once racially discriminatory tenure is dead and buried, and all South Africans own land under precisely the same unambiguous freely tradable and secure freehold title.

Land set aside for black people under apartheid created "dead capital". With rare exceptions, people in historically black areas did not own the land they occupied. Although group areas laws and the notorious 1913 Natives Land Act have been repealed, racially discriminatory apartheid land tenure endures.

Khaya Lam, like Kyalami race track, means "my home". The Khaya Lam Project is SA’s potential game changer. Its aim is to replicate throughout the country the transfer of ownership that is happening today. It creates nation-building partnerships between local governments and sponsors ranging from big companies to secretaries. Their R1,950 donation per property "buys" someone a home worth 50 or 100 times that amount. Sponsors are encouraged to visit the homes and families they sponsor to promote goodwill and nation-building. Residents unwilling to wait for sponsorship have self-funding options.

The idea behind the project is not that people are given land, but that it is already theirs. They are merely getting title deeds confirming it. As Free State Premier Ace Magashula and Ngwathe Mayor Joey Mochela explained when they handed over the first FNB-sponsored deeds in October 2013, residents were being given deeds confirming ownership of land that was rightfully theirs.

When "dead capital" (land held, but not owned, by residents) is converted into dynamic capital, land markets emerge, which means that land gravitates spontaneously into the hands of optimal users and people start investing in their homes. That spawns opportunities for estate agents, plumbers, carpenters, builders, gardeners, electricians, retailers, glaziers and the like.

Khaya Lam envisages transformation and empowerment far surpassing Julius Malema’s most radical fantasy.

• I hereby repeat publicly my private apology to Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi for the extent to which my January 20 column came across as discourteous. Policy discourse ought to be dignified, not personal. I should have listened to the editor, who advised against writing when I was recuperating from major surgery and on medication.

Louw is executive director of the Free Market Foundation

This article first appeared on BDlive