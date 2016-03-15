Top analyst predicts a split in the ANC

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

SA is ripe for radical change for two simple reasons: people’s expectations aren’t being met and they have the capacity to effect the change they want.

This is the conclusion SA Institute of Race Relations CEO Frans Cronje reached almost two years ago in a book setting out four future potential scenarios for SA, A Time Traveller’s Guide to Our Next Ten Years.

But what has surprised him most since writing the book is the speed at which events have happened — not only for the bad but also for the good.

First the bad news. Cronje warned that “should demands and expectations begin to outstrip the state’s capacity to deliver, SA could destabilise in a matter of months.”

The worst drought in two decades is causing food inflation to outpace the rise in social grants while widespread university protests have become violent and destructive. Several have taken on racist overtones.

University of the Free State vice-chancellor Prof Jonathan Jansen warned that “what was built up over a century can be destroyed within months”.

He says that big donors have started to withdraw their funding from several of the targeted universities and world-class academics are on the brink of leaving. If they go, SA will be left with “low-level training colleges rather than leading universities”.

But the real problem is funding. Students will not tolerate fee increases in the current climate. But as the state has even less capacity to meet their demands than last year, Jansen fears that “universities will again be called on to find R300-million from sharply declining revenues as more top institutions slide towards survival status and, eventually, bankruptcy”.

This is exactly the type of thing Cronje was warning about.

“In the next 18 months to two years inflation will be particularly acute,” he says. “Growth was 1.3% last year. This year it will be considerably lower and the longer people are subject to tough economic conditions the angrier they become.”

A model of how to get one’s demands met also happens to be on hand, courtesy of the student protests. “The students have shown on a massive scale that if you can get out on the street you can get a lot of attention,” Cronje adds.

He feels that of his four scenarios of a future SA, a combination of the worst two alternatives — the Toll Road and the Rocky Road — now seem most likely to materialise if current trends continue.

In both, the ANC government fails to reform and wholeheartedly embrace growth led by the private sector. As a result, economic conditions worsen considerably over the coming decade and government is unable to meet the economic expectations of the people.

Cronje thinks the odds of this happening are about 60%. This means there is at least a 40% probability that SA could still prove the doomsayers wrong and be happily growing at 5% by 2024.

“I agree that the way things look at the moment this seems improbable,” Cronje says. “But in the evolution of political systems there are lots of examples where the unlikely situation has materialised.”

He argues that despite business leaders’ desire to reduce the future to a single, most probable outcome, analysts should resist the urge because this kind of forecast is nearly always wrong.

Quite simply, one cannot blithely extrapolate known trends into the far future and expect to be right (unless trends change extremely slowly) because of what he refers to as “the butterfly effect”.

This popular idea holds that when a butterfly flaps its wings on one side of the world it could cause a storm on the other side. In Cronje’s words, it is how “a small and seemingly insignificant change in the behaviour of just one actor in such a system can affect all the other actors in that system and eventually change its future.”

President Jacob Zuma’s firing of former finance minister Nhlanhla Nene looks like a classic example of the butterfly effect. This is because it has put former finance minister and former SA Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner, Pravin Gordhan, back in charge of these institutions. And Gordhan is on a reforming warpath.

This is where the good news comes in. Since the start of 2016, there have been other indications that a fledgling reform movement is being born. Cronje believes that though the odds aren’t good that it will prevail, it does have serious potential to change SA for the better.

These embryonic trends include government’s apparent cooling off over a Russian nuclear deal; changes to immigration policy; Zuma’s about-turn on Nkandla; and government talking the language of growth and investment in the budget and the state of the nation address.

“If the reform movement is sincere, if it is nurtured, and a degree of life is breathed back into commodity prices and emerging markets, then there is no reason why SA couldn’t reach 5% growth within this decade,” Cronje concludes.

He would attach better odds to this scenario materialising if more people joined and invested in the reform movement. It particularly falls to business to use its financial muscle to support reform and to mount a public diplomacy effort to win over public opinion to the idea that reform is necessary.

Where Cronje’s analysis becomes more controversial is his belief that the ANC is split into two halves. The Left includes national leaders like Gordhan, Cyril Ramaphosa, Jeff Radebe and Gwede Mantashe.

The Right includes Zuma, Sars head Tom Moyane, the Hawks, police and intelligence services, and the tenderpreneurship faction in government.

Cronje feels the Right has the numbers but the Left may command the resources if Gordhan can wrest control of Sars back from Moyane and reform public procurement so as to shut off funds that may be fuelling the Right.

By cutting off their patronage networks, the Left could starve the Right ahead of the ANC’s December 2017 electoral congress, allowing the former’s candidates to be victorious, Cronje contends.

“This is why the battle between Gordhan and Moyane is so crucial to SA’s future.”

Where Cronje really goes out on a limb, however, is his assertion that it is not only those on the Left who have reformist tendencies but also elements on the Right, including some provincial premiers who understand that the economy must grow if the ANC is to remain in power.

The Right might even be better candidates for reform, he posits, because it lacks the ideological baggage that is preventing the Left from embracing wholehearted market economic reforms.

Wouldn’t South Africans be surprised if a candidate from the ANC’s Right wins the election only to enact tough business-friendly reforms thereafter?

However, tragedy could still strike reformers of whatever stripe if the global economic environment does not play ball.

For instance, if commodity prices remain depressed it could prevent SA’s growth rate from recovering sufficiently to allow a reformist movement to gain the popular mandate it needs to press ahead and deepen reforms.

Similarly, Sanlam consulting economist Jac Laubscher points out that if SA is downgraded to junk status in spite of government’s reform efforts to avoid this, “it will embolden critics of a more market-and business-friendly approach to argue that it has all been in vain and unnecessary”.

Writing for Politicsweb, political analyst RW Johnson warns SA that it faces “a period of rough water ahead”.

Both Cronje and Johnson find the situation in the ANC today “weirdly reminiscent” of the struggle between the verligtes (enlightened ones) and the verkramptes (conservatives) within the National Party during the 1970s and 1980s.

But while Cronje thinks the reformists might yet win the day, Johnson believes these internal fault lines will prevent the ANC from carrying out the reforms necessary to guarantee its own survival.

“Instead it has adopted a defensive crouch which it will maintain through possible local election losses and a further ratings downgrade,” Johnson writes.

“As these things occur its mood will get increasingly sour, panicky and paranoid. Its recourse to racial nationalism will become increasingly shrill.”

If there is one message in all of this, it is that business and civil society need to get decisively behind the reform movement.

To paraphrase Jansen: There is only one way to stop the rot. Ordinary South Africans must appreciate the importance of safeguarding the country’s future, stand up as one and say loudly and clearly: “Enough is enough!”

This article first appeared in the Financial Mail