The numbers that are giving Moody's the blues

CONDITIONS continue to deteriorate in the SA economy, suggesting that growth is likely to slow further. If the downturn steepens, ratings downgrades won’t be far behind.

Bad news came thick and fast last week, the main item being that Moody’s had put SA on notice that it was in danger of a sovereign credit downgrade.

The reason for the presence of the rating agency’s representatives in SA this week is to judge the country’s prospects for themselves, but given SA’s weak fundamentals it is hard to see how it could be left with anything other than a bleak impression.

Moody’s currently has SA rated two notches above junk status, so a one-notch downgrade will bring its rating in line with those of Standard & Poor’s and Fitch, which are set to update their SA ratings on June 4.

Moody’s says in a statement that its decision to place SA’s Baa2 foreign currency ratings on review was prompted by the continuing rise in risks to the country’s medium-term economic prospects and to its fiscal strength, notwithstanding the tighter fiscal stance taken in the 2016 budget.

Moody’s will use its trip to SA to assess to what extent government policy can really stabilise the economy and restore fiscal strength in line with the undertakings in the budget.

The problem is that the budget relies on an upswing in real GDP from 0.9% this year to 1.7% in 2017 and 2.4% in 2018. Moody’s expects the SA economy to grow by just 0.5% in 2016. It warns that indications that SA’s growth slowdown could be deeper and more protracted than it expects would be negative for the rating. So would any further deterioration in SA’s investment climate or signs that government is faltering in its commitment to fiscal restraint.

While finance minister Pravin Gordhan may be able to inspire some confidence that SA’s fiscal targets are achievable and that government is genuinely partnering business to raise the growth rate, the hard numbers show just what he is up against.

Economists were shocked last week by Stats SA data showing that the annual rate of decline in mining production deepened to 4.5% year on year in January while manufacturing production contracted by 2.5% year on year — both far worse than the consensus forecasts.

Together these sectors make up about half of SA’s GDP, so this contraction in output is “a very worrying sign”, according to Capital Economics economist John Ashbourne.

The figures may even suggest that overall GDP could shrink in the first quarter. Certainly the risks to a 0.5% GDP growth forecast lie very clearly to the downside.

Moody’s will also be unimpressed that the current account deficit widened to 5.1% of GDP in the final quarter of last year.

This was well ahead of the consensus expectation for a 4.4% deficit and compares to a trough of 3.1% in the second quarter of last year. In fact, it is the largest reading since the final quarter of 2014.

The deterioration was the result mainly of a wider trade account deficit, which rose from R22bn in the third quarter to R57bn in the fourth. While this was due partly to falling global commodity prices, SA’s export volumes declined too.

The current account deficit is expected to narrow this year as the weaker rand and poor growth outlook should dampen imports. However, there is little conviction that exports will recover much in the face of subdued Chinese demand, even with the advantage conferred by the weak rand.

“The current account deficit figure was a bitter reminder that the rand remains very vulnerable to weak domestic economic fundamentals, especially given its recent gains, which may have tempted optimists to toy with the idea that the rand was out of the woods,” says Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) economist Isaah Mhlanga.

There was certainly no room for optimism concerning the two measures of business confidence released last week. Both trended sideways but at a very low level.

The SA Chamber of Commerce & Industry’s business confidence index, which is derived from real economic indicators, has hovered around the 80 mark in December, January and February. On a year-on-year basis, however, it lost 12.7 index points last month, falling from a peak of 92.8 in February last year.

The BER/RMB business confidence index — which surveys mainly business leaders’ opinions — was also unchanged in the first quarter of the year, at 36 index points (see graph). This means that around two thirds of the 1,750 respondents surveyed remained unsatisfied with business conditions early in the year.

RMB chief economist Ettienne le Roux says that though the reading was stable, the poor underlying activity indicators, which are deteriorating in some cases, might well point to further weakness in GDP growth ahead.

The longer-term trend is also cause for concern: confidence has been deteriorating across all sectors for some time, and in certain cases quite sharply. For example, retailer confidence rose by four points in the first quarter, but at 44 index points is still markedly lower than the 60 points recorded a year ago.

Moreover, the growth in confidence was due only to a widespread rise in selling prices, which lifted turnover. Le Roux describes the sharp and broad-based nature of these price increases as “unprecedented and troubling”.

“Essentially the latest survey results would seem to suggest that the stagflationary trend of last year is intensifying,” he concludes.

Most worrying is that confidence among manufacturers has decreased to levels last seen during the 2009 recession. Not only did manufacturing production volumes remain weak in the first quarter, this was combined with a noticeable drop in domestic sales volumes and even more depressed profitability levels.

Deutsche Bank points out that SA’s corporate profitability as a whole is under immense pressure.

Capital’s share of income (gross operating surplus as a percentage of total factor income) declined to 45.8% in the final quarter of 2015 — the weakest reading in 15 years, according to the bank.

“The collapse in corporate profits heralds negative news for household demand, capital expenditure and, ultimately, corporate earnings,” says Deutsche’s SA economist Danelee Masia.

This, too, suggests that the slowdown will intensify. In fact, Masia says the current downturn is unlikely to come to an end before corporate profit growth has been restored.

Consumers are also battling.

Stanlib chief economist Kevin Lings notes that from 2010 to 2012 SA enjoyed a period of robust growth in consumer spending thanks mainly to a strong rise in real household disposable income.

This was caused by a combination of above-inflation salary increases, supported by double-digit wage growth in the public sector, relatively low inflation, some job gains (mostly in the public sector) and strong growth in social welfare payments.

But over the past two to three years, all of these sources of income and growth have stalled, causing consumer activity to weaken to well below its long-term average.

Modest growth of just 1,6% quarter-on-quarter annualised was recorded in the fourth quarter of 2015, according to the SA Reserve Bank Quarterly Bulletin released last week.

Lings argues that the recent spate of job cuts in the mining sector and elsewhere, coupled with a rise in the cost of living and higher interest rates, all increase the chance that consumer spending will slow further during 2016.

“The next two years are going to be a tougher phase for most households, certainly compared with the relative buoyancy many households experienced in the years leading up to the global financial market crisis,” he warns.

It seems likely that with SA’s economic trajectory worsening, Moody’s will find little reason not to downgrade the country despite national treasury’s best efforts to tell a positive story.

This article first appeared in the Financial Mail