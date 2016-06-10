The US terror alert could be good for your pocket

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

On his first visit to Johannesburg some two years ago, a friend of mine from a neighbouring country was taken aback by the lively chatter from the sizeable morning crowd in a cluster of coffee shops in yet another mall I had taken him on a week day. "All these people, sitting and drinking coffee the whole day, when do they actually work?" he asked, expressing genuine surprise.

I have thought of his statement many times, not just for its lack of appreciation of the coffee culture but also for our fondness for the many good quality malls we have, despite — no doubt — their sizeable contribution to SA’s unsecured credit bulge.

However, if there is one thing to read from the security alert, it is that SA — like much of the world — is not immune from the reality of unprovoked terrorist attacks. Europe has certainly woken up to this new and growing menace. The November Paris attacks claimed 130 lives, with 32 people dying in the attack in Brussels in March. The possibility of another attack has not diminished.

The US State Department also recently issued a travel alert for Europe, warning Americans that the influx of summer tourists and a series of high-profile events "will present greater targets for terrorists planning attacks in public locations". According to The Guardian, the alert came just hours after French President François Hollande remarked that terrorism remained the biggest threat to Uefa’s Euro 2016 football championship, scheduled for June and July.

But at least, unlike in SA, the Europeans do not have to contend with ministerial spokespeople who make light of such a warning, or security ministers’ assurances that are hard to believe due to their having been less than truthful on other matters of national importance.

There is apparently a difference between a travel warning and a travel alert, the Guardian explains, citing the US State Department’s website. Travel alerts are issued for a defined period of time around short-term events, while travel warnings are issued when the State Department wants "you to consider very carefully whether you should go to a country at all". The travel alert for Europe is scheduled to expire on August 31. It is not clear for how long the alert on SA is valid.

Land reform

On another note, land reform is never far from our minds, with the discussion usually ending in despondency at the implied threat to food security. However, two articles I read this week show that it need not be this way. The Dispatch reported the other day that a community that successfully claimed the 23 000ha Double Drift nature reserve, has come to enjoy the fruits of its claim (without running the reserve to the ground).

In April, the community received payment of R275 000 from the Eastern Cape Parks and Tourism Agency for their share of the agency’s auction of 450 wild animals from the reserve.

It turns out Double Drift is not the only reserve where a claim has been successful. Others that were also returned are the reserves in Dwesa-Cwebe on the southern Wild Coast, Silaka near Port St Johns and Mkhambathi on the northeastern Pondoland section of the Wild Coast.

Nopasika Mxunyelwa, chief marketing officer of the tourism agency, explained to The Dispatch that the aim of the collaborative management agreements was to ensure that landowner communities were active participants in decision-making on the reserves.

Writing on land reform, Ben Cousins, professor of poverty, land and agrarian studies at the University of the Western Cape, told us what we already knew — that since 1994 land reform has barely altered the agrarian structure of SA, and has had only minor effects on rural livelihoods. He says land reform has been captured by elites, "with the most powerful voices being those of traditional leaders, so-called ‘emerging’ black capitalist farmers (who often own other businesses), consultants, agri-business companies and white farmers".

The solution: Cousins says given that about 70%-80% of farms produce only 20%-30% of value, with many of these being under stress from the current drought, this land could be acquired for redistribution relatively cheaply. However, the top 20%-30% of producers, 7 000 highly capitalised farming operations on about 20 million to 30 million hectares, could then be left alone for two decades or so. This would ensure that land and agrarian reform does not put urban food security and agricultural exports at risk.

In the meantime, the area on which lies the other 70%-80% of farming units, located on 50 million to 60 million hectares, should be redistributed to 200 000 market-oriented black smallholder farmers, Cousins says. These farmers are often highly productive, despite the lack of real support offered to them.

This sounds to be a reasonable proposition, notwithstanding former president Thabo Mbeki's recent observation that worringly many land reform beneficiaries prefer to take the cheque, rather than work the land.

This article first appeared in Business Day