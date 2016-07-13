Aids activist Njoko to tell the world how she survived

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

MUSA Njoko, the activist extraordinaire and an inspiration to many people living with HIV all over the world, vividly remembers the time Durban hosted the international Aids conference in 2000.

"It was totally different then. For starters we didn’t have access to treatment and people were dying by their thousands in our neighbourhoods. Also, there was no political leadership and our own government was involved in denialism and things were really tight then.

"Today as a country we have the largest treatment programme in the world. The government is working with civil society and people living with HIV to implement the treatment programme," she said.

Njoko said things are so different now that people are complacent. "There was a time when people were really scared of contracting HIV. But now people are casual again. They know that if they test positive they will get treatment. Another problem we are facing is that people are defaulting on treatment once they get better."

She said government and its partners in civil society and community organisations needs to relook at their education strategy because "more and more people are living on the edge".

To this end, she is doing her own bit about educating people on how to live with a life-threatening disease. Before sitting down for this interview Ms Njoko was busy, as she has been for the past few weeks, doing final rehearsal for In My Own Voice, her daring new musical on her challenges of surviving HIV Aids for 23 years. It will be staged at the Playhouse Opera theatre in Durban from July 21-24.

The musical tries to portray how she has, for the past 23 years, defied all odds and survived with a disease that has claimed millions of lives in developed and developing countries across the globe.

In the heady days of 1994, as SA was pulling itself from the bondage of apartheid, Njoko was the first person to come out openly and admit that she was infected with the deadly virus.

"When I learnt that I was HIV positive I was told that I have up to three months to live. The man who infected me rejected me and so did many friends, family members and other members of the community."

After the initial shock, frustration and anger, she said she had started adapting to her new conditions.

"I had to grow up and think differently compared to other 22-year-olds. I had to mature. Fortunately for me, there were people who never gave up on me and they supported me through illness, pain, hardships, joy and happiness.

"My son, Thami, was only 22 months old when I found out about my positive status. Today he is a young man. He is a ballet dancer and a choreographer. He recently starred in a Hollywood movie called Honey Three," she said.

Njoko says she hopes to take the musical to other parts of SA.

"I would like people to watch and support this initiative. I think it would contribute to teaching young people about how to preserve themselves and lead positive, less riskier lives. They have to know that life has so much to offer," she said.

Apart from this she said she will continue her work as "a missionary who helps countries and churches to build strong response and strategies against HIV and Aids".

She said she has seen the fruits of her hard work in many areas around the world, particularly in the Caribbean.

The International AIDS Conference — the largest conference on any global health or development issue — begins in Durban’s Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre next Monday July 18 and continues to the 22nd.

About 22,000 delegates from around the world including governments, NGOs, pharmaceutical companies, activists and people living with HIV will attend the conference.

The gathering is expected to inject more than R800m into the KwaZulu-Natal and Durban economy.

Njoko said she hopes the conference would not only be a talk shop but would come up with new strategies of battling the virus.

