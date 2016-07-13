Is there trouble ahead for the rand?

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

How likely is it that the ratings agencies will downgrade SA’s domestic currency rating, as opposed to the foreign currency one that everyone watches? The distinction matters, because a local currency downgrade to sub-investment grade, or "junk" status, would hit much harder, even though the chances are slim, at least for now.

But the local currency rating is starting to attract a bit of attention, not least from the IMF, whose economists have taken a look at the effect of a local currency downgrade — although they hasten to say this is not in their "baseline" forecast.

To explain: ratings measure creditworthiness, and while the foreign currency ratings measure SA’s ability to repay the dollar-, euro-, or yen-denominated debt it raises on international markets, the local currency ratings do the same for rand-denominated debt, which is raised in the domestic market.

Of the three ratings agencies, Moody’s has the same foreign and local currency ratings, but Fitch has a local currency rating on SA that is one notch better than the foreign currency rating, and S&P Global Ratings has a two-notch gap. So while S&P’s foreign currency rating is the riskiest, because it is just one notch above "junk", and on negative outlook, S&P’s local currency rating is the best of the three.

In its update in June, S&P cited SA’s independent monetary policy, large and active domestic capital market, and prudent fiscal policy as reasons for the local uplift. But that could change, and Standard Bank economist Kim Silberman thinks it might, especially if SA’s fiscal position deteriorates. S&P has warned that it could narrow the gap, if there is a reduction in "fiscal flexibility".

Even then, there’s still a way to go before we get to junk status for the local rating. But its effect would be dire, the IMF’s "hypothetical exercise" indicates. The market has largely priced in the risk of a foreign currency downgrade to sub-investment grade, but not a local currency one — which would trigger sizeable capital outflows, due to forced sales by investors.

Foreign debt is only about 10% of total government debt, but foreign investors own more than a third of the rand-denominated debt — and many would have to sell, because their mandates restrict them to investment grade paper, or to bonds that are part of the big international indices that track South African domestic bonds.

The IMF estimates forced bond market sales by foreign investors could be as high as 2.5% of GDP. And history suggests these investors might well start to offload South African equities too. Domestic financial institutions would probably have to absorb much of this, putting pressure on their liquidity.

And all of this would happen in an environment in which SA’s balance of payments is quite delicate, with a current account deficit that is high by emerging market standards and that, the IMF notes, has increasingly relied on "unrecorded" transactions and short-term bank deposit flows to finance it.

Not that a foreign currency downgrade wouldn’t be a problem, even if it is already priced in. State-owned enterprises that rely on foreign debt would feel the effect, as would banks, and SA would see at least $2-billion of capital outflows, the IMF says.

Unexpectedly, none of the three ratings agencies took action in their updates in June. They gave the government credit for holding the line on fiscal policy, following Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan’s tight February budget. We got some brownie points for maintaining strong institutions. Most importantly, they were persuaded, at least for now, by the newfound collaboration between business, the government and labour to revive growth and investment.

But in the end, SA’s growth prospects are crucial to the ratings agencies’ view. With growth forecasts such as the IMF’s heading rapidly towards zero, those collaborative efforts have never been more important in averting a downgrade.

There are worthwhile initiatives being put in place, on small and medium enterprises, youth unemployment and infrastructure.

The trouble is, however, that the collaboration is more between the finance minister and business and labour, than it is between the government and the partners.

There’s not a lot business or the finance minister alone can do to tackle the big issues — from uncertain and inconsistent mining legislation, black economic empowerment, or land reform policies; to dysfunctional labour markets and bizarre visa policies — that bedevil investor confidence and constrain growth.

And the ever more gloomy economic growth forecasts suggest that even if SA manages somehow to avert downgrades again in December, it can’t avoid them for long — and it may not be only the foreign currency rating that’s at risk.

This article first appeared in Business Day