Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Embattled national carrier South African Airways (SAA) has suspended its treasurer Cynthia Stimpel for "misconduct" as the board continues to remove defiant staff members.

Last week‚ Business Day reported that Stimpel had objected to SAA appointing unknown "boutique financier" BnP Capital to advise it on the restructuring of its R15-billion debt and to raise the funding‚ in return for a R256-million success fee.

However‚ on Tuesday‚ SAA would not give details on the reasons for her suspension‚ citing only "misconduct".

SAA spokesman Tlali Tlali confirmed on Tuesday that Stimpel had been suspended‚ but denied that the step had been taken due to her objections to the deal with BnP Capital.

"The matter is receiving attention within the company‚" said Tlali.

On May 20‚ Stimpel sent an email to SAA acting chief financial officer Phumeza Nhantsi saying that the airline would be paying at least three times more than it needed to for BnP Capital’s services. She recommended an open tender process.

Business Day explores the suspensions‚ resignations and internal investigations of key staff at the struggling airline over the past year. — TMG Digital/BDlive