Smokers stub out traditional cigarettes in favour of ‘vaping’

South Africans are vaping up a storm.

E-cigarette franchises, between 60 and 70 in the country, are reporting exponential growth in the local market as traditional cigarette smokers use the devices to quit tobacco based cigarettes.

One of the biggest local brands, Twisp, reports that it grew 4,000% between 2012 and 2016.

The owner of four e-cigarette stores in Gauteng, Sharri Van Zyl, said she believes the local growth in the habit is because South African smokers are discovering what she did in 2012: "They can still get their hit of addictive nicotine without being out of breath and struggling up stairs."

She and her business partner Warren Pleass were so convinced by how e-cigarettes helped them quit smoking in 2013 that they started Vape King, a shop selling e cigarettes. Growth of 10% a year for two years, was followed by the 65% growth of their four vape shops in Gauteng in the past year and the doubling of their customers from 8,000-15,000.

Some customers come once a week to get the latest model, said Van Zyl, whose shop offers regular upgrades, accessories, covers, different flavours and longer lasting batteries.

"It’s like any gadget in the technology world. "What was cool six months ago is not cool now. Devices have advanced so much in recent years," said Pleass.

There is even a one day conference for vapers in August. In its second year, the conference will draw 40 exhibitors, double last year’s amount. Events include competitions to blow different sizes and shapes of vape "smoke".

"It’s a community," said Van Zyl.

While many doctors and scientists support e- cigarettes as a way to quit smoking, a new study has raised concern that an increasing number of teenagers who had never smoked cigarettes are experimenting with e-cigarettes.

The study, published in the journal of American Academy of Pediatrics found that: "E-cigarettes are not merely substituting for cigarettes … e-cigarette use is occurring in adolescents who would not otherwise have used tobacco products."

But in SA, a survey conducted by Twisp of 4,000 of its clients found that 98% were previous smokers.

The Electronic Cigarettes Association of SA says its member organisations do not provide e-cigarettes to teenagers, do not sell e-cigarettes with dangerous chemicals that can cause popcorn lung, and provides warning labels on liquids to warn that children should not swallow them.

Derek Yach, former head of tobacco control at the World Health Organisation says there are two choices — let a million people die from lung cancer a year globally or offer them e-cigarettes.

