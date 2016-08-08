Twentysomething: For richer, for poorer — guess which?

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

As spring begins to beckon, you would have noticed that a number of our twentysomething peers have begun preparations to get hitched/married/shackled to the ball and chain. Little ole Cupid was hard at work all winter and is now looking to reap some dividends for his hard work.

My lovely cousin is one of at least six people I know who intend to tie the knot this year. I was privileged enough to sit in her lobola negotiations, but any slight romantic fluttering or yearning I had to be in her position was quickly put to rest after the price of bridewealth was decided.

The fathers of the clan asked for eight cows and groceries from the future Mr Him. Each cow was valued at about R6,500. Future Mr Him, along with his representatives, brought five live beasts with them and settled the outstanding ones in cash. In total, they shelled out a cool R60,000 on the cash and the groceries.

My cousin must have seen the look on my face because later she assured me that her boo had been saving. It also helps that future Mr Him has his own successful business. While pained, he didn’t seem as though this would end him.

Others in my twentysomething network are looking at white weddings. Professional wedding planners Great Occasions say the average cost of a wedding in SA is between R70,000 and R80,000 for 80-100 people.

Great Occasions says traditional white wedding costs are split as follows:

Bride’s parents:

• Wedding dress and accessories for bride

• Invitations and all other printing

• Venue costs

• Food

• Wedding cake

• Flowers and decor for church and reception

• Photographer and videographer

• Music

• Bridal car

Bride:

• Hair and make-up

• Groom’s wedding ring

• Gifts for people who assisted her

Groom and his parents:

• Bride’s engagement ring and wedding ring

• Gift for bride

• Groom’s outfit

• All flowers

• Gifts for the entourage

• Contract

• Alcohol and bar costs

• All costs for church

• All insurances

• Transport

• Honeymoon and travelling expenses

Now, if you saved about R500 a month, it would take you about 160 months to afford your wedding, or 13 years and three months (if your parents or significant other are not chipping in).

For lobola, at the same monthly saving, that would be 120 months or 10 years. Also take into account all that other money you need to save for the deposit on the house and the car and stuff.

So! Here are my top tips for saving for marriage or lobola (or both):

• Don’t get married.

• If you must get married, maybe go for a civil ceremony. Then take your friends and family to the bar but make them pay for themselves.

• Ask eight (or however many cows you need) different farmers to donate a cow to you.

• Start a funding campaign.

• Blackmail your parents into paying for everything because they desperately want to marry you off and/or want to be grandparents one day.

• For an actual ceremony, I bet you could forgo the camera and video person because all your guests will be snapping away. Whether you as the bride or groom will actually be in the pictures is a different story altogether.

• Hold your wedding at home and make everyone bring their own food and drinks.

• Elope – I’m sure somewhere in SA we have a Las Vegas equivalent.

Like I said, don’t get married. In a few years you could take yourself on a solo-moon all over the world with that cash. I’m just saying.

Next week, we will talk a bit about trademarks as well as the process involved in registering a company with the relevant local authorities.

As usual. Consult a real and trusted adult before attempting any of the above suggestions.

Good luck!