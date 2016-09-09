Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

THREE cases of rabies — in two bat-eared foxes and a cow — have been found in the Western Cape‚ MEC of economic opportunities Alan Winde said on Friday.

In Moorreesburg, a bat-eared fox approached cottages on a farm and attempted to attack a dog. The fox was later killed and tests confirmed it had rabies. Another bat-eared fox approached a farmstead outside Porterville and was killed.

In Malmesbury, a cow showed behaviour changes and had difficulty swallowing. It later died. Three people who came into contact with the cow received preventative treatment.

Department of Agriculture vets vaccinated dogs and cats in the surrounding areas‚ Winde said in a statement.

He encouraged people to ensure their animals were protected against rabies‚ which is deadly but easily preventable.

Rabies is transmitted to humans from infected animals through bodily fluids‚ such as saliva.

TMG Digital