FREE TO READ | RECYCLING

The annual Clean-Up & Recycle SA Week takes place this week. Highlights include National River Clean-Up Day which takes place on Wednesday September 17, National Recycling Day South Africa, which takes place on Thursday September 18 and International Coastal Clean-Up Day/World Clean-Up Day which takes place on Saturday 20 September 2025.

The event is once again being organised by Plastics SA, the umbrella body representing the plastics industry, and is supported by the packaging industry.

This inspiring initiative encourages all citizens to take pride in their environment by actively participating in clean-up and recycling activities, making a difference where they work, live and play.