Engie starts building 75MW solar PV plant in Free State

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Independent electricity producer Engie has started the construction of the Grootspruit solar photovoltaic (PV) power plant in the Free State that after completion will have capacity of 75MW.

Grootspruit, developed by Engie in collaboration with Pele Green Energy, is one of two PV power plants Engie will be building in the country, with the other plant, the Graspan solar PV plant, set to be built in the Northern Cape.

Both plants are expected to be commissioned by the end of 2025. Graspan will also contribute 75MW to the electricity grid.

The plants are anticipated to lower SA’s greenhouse gas emissions by a combined 100,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide annually, and will assist in fulfilling the electricity requirements of about 80,000 households.

“We are focused on helping to contribute to a more resilient energy landscape in SA. [Due to] our more than 15-year presence in the country with more than 1.6GW of multiple assets in operation, we know that working on such a significant project requires extensive collaboration with partners such as Pele Green Energy and the Free State provincial government, not to mention numerous engineers, builders, contractors, and the like,” Engie SA CEO Mo Hoosen said.

Head of investment and funding at Pele Green Energy Ronald Chindeka said the company’s investment was providing essential assets for SA.

Aurex and Ablon have been selected as the preferred contractors for the project.

“Aurex Constructors’ award of the design and construction of the Grootspruit solar project reaffirms our commitment to providing sustainable solutions to SA’s energy challenges,” Aurex Constructors CEO Stuart Kent said.

The project demonstrated commitment to facilitating a just transition to sustainable energy, generating employment opportunities, and fostering skill enhancement within the community, he said.

“As Ablon Construction, a company deeply rooted in the local community for the past 24 years, we are honoured and excited to be part of the groundbreaking ceremony for the Grootspruit PV solar farm. This collaboration between all stakeholders is a significant step towards a successful project that will contribute to SA’s clean energy goals,” Ablon contracts manager Lizelle Pike said.

SA companies are ramping up their expenditure on renewable energy projects. Seriti Green on Thursday said its R4.8bn wind farm in the coal belt of Mpumalanga was on course to be completed by mid-2026.

Seriti’s 155MW Ummbila Emoyeni wind energy facility will be the largest of its kind in the country and will supply 75% of the power needs of Seriti’s coal mines.

majavun@businesslive.co.za