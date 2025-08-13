WATCH: Why millions trust Capitec to keep it simple

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Koshiek Karan, host of ‘Bank on it’, with Francois Viviers, Capitec’s executive for marketing and communication, and Asha Patel, the bank’s head of brand and communications.

With simple, personalised and accessible banking at the heart of the Capitec branding playbook, the group has become synonymous with trust, transparency and transformation. It’s no surprise that SA’s savvy and discerning youth are drawn to this client-centric financial lifestyle brand.

Founded in 2001 as a challenger brand, Capitec has since rewritten the rulebook. It integrates the energy of a start-up with the resilience of an industry leader.

The tale of Capitec’s success is a masterclass in strategic clarity, operational excellence and customer-first innovation — it’s also the focus of the first episode of Bank on it (above).

Bank on it is a bold new video and podcast series launched in partnership with Business Day and hosted by Koshiek Karan.

Karan, who has extensive experience in investment banking and private equity, is known for demystifying finance in an entertaining, relatable way through his platform Banker X.

In this episode of Bank on it, he speaks to Asha Patel, the head of brand and communications at Capitec, and Francois Viviers, the bank’s executive for marketing and communication.

Throughout the chat, the pair offer high-level insights into how Capitec innovates in a supremely competitive fintech market.

Unique process of trust-building

In a world of bots, blockchain and banking jargon, Capitec keeps it authentic. The bank’s top executives talk about how to build long-term loyalty through consistency, not gimmicks.

The role of social media influencers, who are also Capitec clients, is a key component of its bid to win the trust of SA’s next-gen clients. And these youngsters will suffer no fools.

Viviers and Patel talk about how trust is not just built in moments of celebration; it is established in the far tougher times of crisis. Transparency is not a nice-to-have — it’s non-negotiable, and that’s why Capitec places such a premium on communicating frequently with clarity and humanity.

The discussion talks to maintaining a challenger mindset, even when a brand becomes a market leader. Reading shifts in consumer expectations and brand positioning come under the spotlight.

Entrepreneurs, business leaders and marketers get the inside track on how embedding digital solutions can be done without losing the human touch, and sparking trust in the process. Capitec shows how it takes the “complex” out of banking — a magic formula transferrable to firms looking to grow.

About ‘Bank on it’

In a world where financial expertise can often feel complicated and exclusionary, Capitec, Business Day and Koshiek Karan have come together with a shared mission: to break down complex money matters and drive financial inclusion.

Enter Bank on it, a bold video and series covering a range of impactful and practical topics, from how to build a globally powerful brand to staying safe when banking. Each episode features exclusive interviews with senior Capitec leadership and top voices across the financial ecosystem.

Bank on it premieres on Business Day TV (DStv Channel 412) on August 13. New episodes drop every second week.

Episodes will also be available on the Business Day website and Business Day TV YouTube channel and Capitec’s YouTube channel and the bank’s website.

This partnership between Capitec, Business Day and Karan represents a natural alignment of shared values: making finance accessible and jargon-free for all South Africans. Business Day delivers clear business intelligence and Capitec simplifies banking for the next generation, while Karan champions financial literacy and empowerment.

