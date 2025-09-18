XM revamp delivers seamless trading experience and smart decision-making tools

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

With its intuitive design and advanced technology, XM’s revamped platform is designed to give users the best chance of achieving their trading goals, says chief product officer Pavlos Evangelidis. Picture: XM

Leading multi-asset broker XM is giving traders more control and confidence by unifying all its products and introducing new powerful tools in one seamless trading experience.

“We wanted to introduce a new trading experience that makes a difference for our traders,” said Pavlos Evangelidis, chief product officer. “We carefully crafted every part of their journey with an intuitive design and advanced technology to give them the best chance to achieve their trading goals.”

Traders can expect intuitive navigation, a direct-to-trade interface, faster access to everything XM offers, and the same experience across both web and app. The multi-regulated broker aims to give traders everything they need to make precise trading decisions and seize more opportunities.

At the centre of this experience are highly sophisticated TradingView charts, now integrated into XM traders’ accounts. Both beginner and experienced traders can take advantage of the simplified and advanced versions, using a variety of tools including smart drawing features and technical indicators.

“The new interface is designed to allow traders to stay informed, analyse, plan, and act fast when opportunity strikes,” says George Michail, senior product manager. “Beyond trading, our users can now fund and withdraw, chat with support, view live education, and access everything we offer in one place.”

This launch also marks the release of the highly anticipated XM AI — an AI-powered assistant designed to instantly answer any questions about trading. Aptly positioned next to the TradingView charts, it ensures uninterrupted decision-making and execution.

Additional updates include a notification centre with personalised alerts, customisable watch lists, and the new Explore page, offering real-time market updates throughout the day.

Earlier this year, the award-winning broker celebrated 15 years of success, promising major upgrades and releases. Following two hugely successful promotions that gave traders unprecedented opportunities, this latest release further strengthens the suite of advantages available with XM.

The first release will be available in selected countries on web and Android. This will be shortly followed by the global release and on web, Android, and iOS. Traders can enjoy this new experience by simply opening an account with XM.

This article was sponsored by XM.

XM ZA (Pty) Ltd is authorised and regulated by SA’s Financial Sector Conduct Authority as a financial service provider (FSP number 49976).

The XM Group operates globally under various entities, so products, services, and features listed here vary between XM entities. Promotions and bonuses are not available for accounts registered under XM’s EU-based entity. For further information, visit the XM website.

Using XM’s services involve significant risks and may result in the loss of your invested capital. Ts & Cs apply.