FIRST DRIVE: Fifth-generation Toyota Prado flexes its muscles

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The fifth-generation Prado is more offroad capable than before, with a bold new look. Picture: SUPPLIED

Large SUVs account for about 4% of SA’s SUV market but the new Toyota Land Cruiser Prado upended that trend by selling 679 units in June, its first month on sale. Not bad for a vehicle with a starting price of just under R1.3m, and it outperformed a number of smaller, cheaper SUVs.

It would have sold a lot more if Toyota SA had more stock, but there is a long global waiting list for the new-generation Prado including more than 4,000 orders in SA.

It says a lot about a vehicle’s reputation when so many buyers lay down deposits without having seeing the car in the metal, let alone driven it. Since its launch in 1990 as part of the Land Cruiser range the Prado has established a strong following for its ruggedness and offroad ability, and 11.3-million buyers worldwide have decided it fits perfectly between the family-favourite Fortuner and the luxurious Land Cruiser 300.

The fifth-generation Prado arrives more rugged and offroad capable than before, but also with added refinement and sophistication.

It has a bold, boxy design that references early Land Cruiser models such as the 40 and 60 Series. There’s nothing like a square-cut shape to radiate toughness, and the new Prado looks like it could break through walls whether you order it with the rectangular or limited-edition round headlights.

I didn’t try any wall busting in my drive in southern Mozambique’s offroad trails, but the seven-seat Toyota proved itself a hardy, capable adventurer. Bumpy turf and soft sand presented no significant challenge to the entry-level Prado TX, which has new suspension with improved wheel articulation, full-time all-wheel drive, 206mm ground clearance, low range transfer case, crawl control and a rear diff lock.

The more expensive VX-R and VX-R First Edition models have additional bundu bashing tricks including a multiterrain monitor, multiterrain select, centre diff lock and a stabiliser disconnect mechanism (SDM) that enhances on-road handling and off-road performance. Using SDM, the driver can unlock the front anti-roll bar (stabiliser), increasing suspension travel to help keep all four wheels on the ground on rough, rocky surfaces.

The cabin has premium finishes and excellent exterior visibility. Picture: SUPPLIED

The panoramic view monitor (PVM) provides a view of the area around the vehicle to help eliminate blind spots when parking or off-roading.

The crawl control can be used to maintain a low speed in off-road/downhill driving and avoids wheelspin. It automatically regulates the throttle and brake while the driver steers. It also helps the vehicle get unstuck. We purposely got the Prado beached in soft sand until it rested on its belly, and the crawl function got us out.

Driving the new Prado lives up to the promise of the tough-guy design, and the 30% improvement in torsional rigidity was apparent in the robust, rattle-free performance. It is also impressively refined in sound deadening and overall finesse. Aside from the typical slight judder of a ladder frame chassis, the Prado delivers a comfortable ride over a variety of surfaces, with the help of high-profile 18” tyres.

The new Prado is longer and wider than its forerunner and the spare wheel has been moved from the rear door to the bottom of the chassis that has shrunk the fuel tank from 150l to 110l.

The cabin quality earns plaudits with its padded armrests and a dashboard with the soft touch surface of a boogie board, and it all feels typically Toyota solid. A touchscreen infotainment system and digital instrument panel are complemented by a large array of physical controls. It makes the dashboard look busy but gives quick access to many functions without having to search for them in a digital labyrinth, unlike the modern trend.

The Prado First Edition is available in limited numbers. (DENIS DROPPA)

There are seven USB ports, electric driver’s seat, electric tailgate, auto high beam, leather seats and climate control in all models, with the high grade VX-R and First Edition gaining additional niceties such as an electric front passenger seat, electric steering column adjustment, a wireless smartphone charger, sunroof, a ten-speaker audio system (the TX has six speakers) and head-up display.

Safety fare in all versions includes nine airbags, adaptive cruise control, stability control and a blind spot monitor. A safe exit feature prevents the doors being opened into the path of cars or cyclists, and there are security enhancements to thwart relay attacks.

The third row of seats (manually adjustable in the TX and electrically operated in the other two guises) is cramped and ideally suited to children. Adults can fit but they won’t be comfortable for long trips, and with all seven seats in place there is very little boot space. With up to five people aboard there’s plenty of luggage room.

A wide windscreen and large side windows provide excellent visibility to simplify manoeuvring the large vehicle through tight trails and parking. To improve the side view, the A pillar is set at a more upright angle, and a bonnet shape with raised sides makes it easier to locate the vehicle’s corners.

Light steering makes for a generally effortless drive, and the new Prado is the first Land Cruiser model to be fitted with an electric power steering system (EPS). Compared to a hydraulic system, it reduces the amount of kickback when driving over rough surfaces.

The Prado weighs a hefty 2.5 tonnes but the 2.8l turbo diesel engine — the same unit that powers the best-selling Hilux — has no problem hauling it around. It feels satisfyingly punchy in stop-start driving and cruising, and mutes its diesel origins with decent refinement. It is economical as well, with the test vehicle averaging about 9l /100km, which included fuel-sapping off-road driving.

The unit produces a maximum 150kW at 3,000rpm and is matched to a new eight-speed automatic transmission. With maximum torque of 500Nm generated between 1,600 and 2,800rpm, it has the muscle to tow loads of up to 3,500kg.

The First Edition is the pinnacle of the Prado line-up, available only in limited numbers (about 300 for SA) and for a limited period. While it shares similar specification with the VX-R, it is distinguishable from the other variants with classic round headlamps instead of the regular rectangular shape. Round headlights are available as options on the VX-R model.

The First Edition also stands apart with mono- and bi-tone Sand exterior paintwork and “First Edition” badges. In the cabin the front seats have special upholstery accents with embossing on the door panels, while the steering column gains paddle shifters.

PRICING

Prado 2.8GD TX — R1,296,300

Prado 2.8GD VX-R — R1,448,900

Prado 2.8GD 1st Edition — R1,462,400

Prado 2.8GD 1st Edition Bi-Tone — R1,472,600

* Includes a nine-services/90,000km service plan and a three-year/100,000km warranty.