Pula Group hits out at Motsepe’s SA court bid in R3.4bn graphite dispute

A US-based firm, which has instituted a R3.4bn lawsuit against billionaire Patrice Motsepe and three of his affiliated companies in Tanzania, has rejected assertions that it has no right to sue.

Motsepe’s investment firm African Rainbow Capital (ARC) lodged an application with the Johannesburg high court this month to provide clarity in the matter, initiated in the Tanzanian courts by Pula Group in 2023.

The company is headed by Mary Stith, the daughter of former US ambassador to Tanzania Charles Stith.

Motsepe, ARC, African Rainbow Minerals (ARM) and ARCH Sustainable Resources are accused of breaching a confidential agreement in a mining project investment proposal for Pula Graphite signed in 2019.

The breach is said to have occurred after ARCH invested in Australia’s Evolution Energy Minerals Ltd in 2021, which was involved in another mine project, Chilalo, in the same area as Pula Graphite.

In papers before the SA court, ARC director Johan van der Merwe argued that Pula’s application had numerous defects relating to the damages claim, including that Pula Graphite no longer owned the exploration rights to the contested project by August 2023. That meant the company did not have the mining licence when the litigation was launched.

The exploration right, with a new reference, is now owned by Pula Carbon Tanzania.

ARC argued Pula Graphite had not explained on what legal grounds it is claiming damages in respect of an exploration right that does not exist. ARC also accused Pula Group of dishonesty saying it failed to disclose the fact in its initial application.

Pula Group on Thursday confirmed to Business Day that the exploration right has been owned by Pula Carbon since 2023, but disputed that rendered its claim for damages baseless.

Charles Stith said the only dates that matter are when the agreement was signed and when the alleged breached happened.

“The licence that was basis of our complaint has been held by Pula Carbon since 2023. As the name suggests that is our company as well,” he said.

“ARC filed an application [in Tanzania] contesting whether we [Pula Group] have the right to sue because of the change.

“This was a desperate attempt by ARC to slow this process down. The court will rule on their application at the same time it sets the date for the trial [for the main application], which suggests the court is going to rule against them,” Stith added.

“This is the reason they are running to the SA courts, which is also futile.”

Pula Carbon is not part of the litigation.

Charles Stith said on Thursday they had not received the court papers before the SA court.

Mary Stith said it was important to defend the company “against unfair competition”.

“This case is also good for Africa because it is a statement that while everyone and any company is welcomed as investors they have to respect the rights of the people of the country and fairness is a requirement to invest on this continent.”

ARC spokesperson Garry Ramaru said the company’s lawyers were serving the application. Pula Group has about month to respond.

“ARCH has also filed an application to have the default judgment application expunged as [Pula’s initial] application is founded on incorrect statements relating to Pula’s purported ownership of the exploration right,” Ramaru said.

Motsepe, ARM and ARCH are not defended in the $195m legal battle in Tanzania. They did not defend the case arguing they were not served correctly. Pula Group applied for a default judgment against the three parties.

In engaging the SA jurisdiction, ARC argues that the contested agreement is governed by SA law.

ARC also disputed the damages, saying an 2024 valuation of the exploration right was between $161m and $144m.

