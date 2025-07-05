RUFARO MAFINYANI: How technology can rescue SA’s criminal investigations

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The assassination of rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes outside a Durban restaurant in February 2023 gripped the nation — not only for its brutality but for what it revealed about SA’s criminal justice system. CCTV footage, licence plate tracking and mobile data eventually helped trace the suspects. Yet behind this success lies a harder truth: our investigations still rely on fragmented tools and overburdened officers.

The question is no longer whether technology belongs in criminal investigations. It is whether we will use it intelligently, ethically and fast enough to make a difference across the entire justice value chain.

Few areas expose the system’s cracks more than DNA forensics. Victims can wait over 18 months for DNA results — delays that stall prosecutions, frustrate victims and allow perpetrators to evade justice. As of mid-2024 there were more than 80,000 outstanding DNA samples in SA, creating a dangerous bottleneck.

Globally, AI-powered DNA analysis has already slashed processing times from months to days. Machine learning separates degraded or mixed samples with remarkable speed and accuracy. In the UK, AI now assists in more than 30% of complex DNA interpretations, reducing errors and freeing human experts to focus on the most difficult cases.

Imagine SA labs where AI processes routine tests overnight, cold cases are re-examined, and links between crimes — currently buried in paperwork — are mapped instantly. The technology exists. What’s missing is co-ordinated investment and political will.

But DNA labs are just one cog in a broken machine. The investigation phase itself is dangerously overstretched. Recent reports indicate that in major urban areas a single investigating officer can be assigned up to 200 dockets simultaneously, far beyond any realistic workload. The Hawks, mandated to tackle complex organised crime, corruption and commercial fraud, are reportedly operating at under 60% of required personnel strength.

No human investigator — no matter how skilled — can deliver justice at this ratio. This is where AI, automation and data-driven tools become force multipliers. Imagine case management systems that automatically prioritise high-risk dockets, AI platforms that map suspect movements across digital footprints, and automated evidence tracking that frees up investigating officers for actual detective work.

In the UK and parts of Europe digital case management systems now integrate evidence, witness statements and investigative leads in real time. Prosecutors and police collaborate on shared platforms, reducing duplication and accelerating case progression.

The same logic applies to complex, multilayered crimes that stretch investigative capacity even further. High-level corruption cases often sprawl across companies, bank accounts and jurisdictions, overwhelming conventional methods entirely. But AI, big data and deep learning offer new weapons. Consider a major procurement scandal involving shell companies, offshore accounts and government contracts. Manually unravelling that could take years — if it happens at all.

AI-powered forensic platforms, already used in Brazil’s Operation Car Wash, rapidly sift through millions of records — financial data, corporate registries and mobile metadata — exposing hidden relationships and financial anomalies. That investigation led to over 400 arrests and billions recovered.

However, technology alone cannot substitute for weak institutional will or political interference. Moving beyond investigation to implementation, technology is not only about catching criminals — it’s about restoring faith in the justice process itself. The SA Police Service has announced plans to roll out body-worn cameras later this year. In countries like Australia body cams have reduced complaints against police by up to 30%, while providing critical evidence in disputed incidents.

But the real leap comes with blockchain — secure, tamper-proof digital ledgers. Imagine a murder case where a key docket mysteriously vanishes, as has happened all too often in SA. With blockchain every interaction with that docket — who accessed it, when and why — is logged, immutable and visible to authorised parties only. Dockets can’t simply “disappear”. Honest officers are protected, corruption is cornered and evidence integrity is maintained.

Even perfect investigations mean nothing if prosecutions fail. SA courts face a backlog exceeding 50,000 criminal cases, with trials often delayed for years due to missing evidence, uncoordinated processes or administrative overload. Integrated digital justice platforms could ensure that from the moment a crime occurs, through investigation, prosecution and trial, every step is tracked, auditable and transparent. Combined with AI-driven audit trails and digital case files, blockchain closes one of the most dangerous gaps in the justice system — manipulation from within.

The entire justice chain must function as a connected system — efficient, co-ordinated and equipped for the digital era. Yet technology also brings risks. Surveillance over-reach, AI bias and data misuse are real threats. Facial recognition has misidentified individuals of colour at disproportionate rates globally. AI policing tools can embed existing societal biases if poorly designed.

Clear legal frameworks, independent oversight and total transparency are non-negotiable. Technology must serve justice — not replace it with algorithmic control or unchecked surveillance. This isn’t science fiction. It’s about technology that works — if we choose to use it wisely.

DNA backlogs can be cleared. Investigations can be optimised. Complex corruption can be exposed. Dockets can be protected from tampering. Court processes can be modernised. But only if we abandon fragmented, outdated processes and embrace co-ordinated, ethical system-wide reform.

The choice is stark. Cling to a broken justice pipeline while public trust and safety deteriorate — or step forward into a future where technology and integrity combine to deliver what South Africans deserve: a justice system that works, from first response to final verdict.

The tools exist. The need is urgent. The only question is: will we act?

• Mafinyani is risk advisory & financial modelling partner at Decentralized Secured Finance.