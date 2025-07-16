RUFARO MAFINYANI: Money creation, market myths and SA’s real economic challenge

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

When the government announced the upcoming national dialogue on SA’s economic future, estimating the cost at more than R700m, the debate predictably turned to bold but familiar solutions: nationalise the SA Reserve Bank, take control of commercial banks, print money to spark production. To some these ideas seem patriotic and powerful. But beneath the slogans lies a dangerous misunderstanding of how money, banking and real economic growth actually work.

If SA is serious about rebuilding its economy it must first dismantle these persistent myths and focus squarely on the fundamentals that truly determine long-term prosperity. A long-standing belief holds that nationalising the Reserve Bank would give the government the ability to unlock public spending, fuel industrialisation or expand social programmes. The assumption is that current ownership somehow restricts the government’s hand in monetary policy.

The facts tell a different story. Private shareholders exist, but they are tightly regulated. No individual may own more than 10,000 shares. Dividends are capped at 10c per share. The vast majority of the Bank’s profits — often in the billions — flow directly to the National Treasury.

The government’s influence is already significant. The president, through the finance minister, appoints the governor, deputy governors and half the board, under parliamentary oversight. Ownership changes would achieve little beyond unsettling market confidence and triggering capital flight.

The real challenge lies not in ownership but in whether monetary illusions can ever substitute for real economic drivers. Which brings us to the most persistent of these illusions. Populist rhetoric often paints central banks as secretive institutions with unlimited power to create money at will. Technically, the process exists, but it is neither uncontrolled nor free of consequences.

In the US, for example, the Federal Reserve creates money by buying government bonds from investors. This action increases the money supply by adding to the reserves held by commercial banks. This connects globally: US trade deficits circulate dollars worldwide. Surplus dollars are often reinvested into US Treasury bonds by export-rich nations such as China, Germany and Japan. The Treasury repays all bondholders, including the Fed, with interest.

If the Fed chooses not to reinvest repaid funds, its balance sheet deliberately shrinks. Hence concerns arise about the long-term sustainability of the US deficit, prompting periodic efforts to reduce it. Crucially, this system functions only because the dollar is the “global reserve currency”.

SA operates under different rules. The rand is not globally demanded and printing money without corresponding economic output would simply trigger inflation, devalue savings and weaken household purchasing power.

If creating money was truly the shortcut to prosperity, economic success would be as easy as turning on the printing press. But reality is more complicated — especially when we look at how money enters the real economy through private banks and financial markets.

One of the most misunderstood mechanisms is fractional reserve banking. To the uninformed it appears as if banks create money from nothing. In practice, the process is rooted in real-world constraints.

Imagine a bank receives R1,000 in deposits. It must keep R100 in reserves but can lend out R900, creating both a loan (asset) and a deposit (liability). This can expand the money supply — but only within defined limits.

When the borrower spends the R900, particularly with another bank, the originating bank must settle that amount using actual funds. When the loan is repaid, both the asset and liability disappear. The money created vanishes — leaving behind only the interest earned by the bank.

History reminds us what happens when lending and asset markets disconnect from fundamentals.

Banks are incentivised to lend prudently, because interest is earned not just on the initial R1,000 deposit but on the total value of credit responsibly extended. But lending only occurs when borrowers have credible income, viable business models, security and when broader confidence exists.

The health of capital markets further amplifies this process. As the economy grows the stock market expands in value. Rising share prices create additional collateral for investors, providing banks more scope to lend and giving businesses more flexibility to invest. But this only works when the underlying economy is growing in step.

History reminds us what happens when lending and asset markets disconnect from fundamentals. The dot-com bubble and 2008 financial crisis both saw excessive credit expansion, fuelled by speculation and unrealistic valuations. In both cases the money supply ballooned beyond the economy’s productive capacity, resulting in painful corrections.

Money creation, whether through banks or markets, can only support growth when it reflects sound economic organisation, not speculative excess.

The Public Investment Corporation manages more than R1.7-trillion, representing the savings and pensions of millions of public servants. Corporate SA holds more than R1-trillion in retained earnings. Each month billions more flow into insurance, pension and savings products, all with the legal obligation to generate returns.

Yet that money remains largely parked or sent offshore. Without demand certainty investor confidence and functioning infrastructure, capital stays idle.

A recent Reserve Bank study confirms the disconnect: over the past decade while the broad money supply (M3) has grown by an average of 6% annually, real GDP growth has struggled to exceed 1.5%. The gap reflects the absence of conditions that turn capital into productive output. The conclusion is unavoidable: money without demand remains dormant.

SA cannot print its way to prosperity, nor nationalise its way to growth. The trillions within our financial system will only flow into productive activity when markets are derisked, confidence is rebuilt and policy coherence is restored.

The national dialogue is an opportunity to confront these realities with clarity.

• Mafinyani is risk advisory & financial modelling partner at Decentralized Secured Finance.