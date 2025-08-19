RUFARO MAFINYANI: SA needs a way to treat AI as inevitable while protecting integrity

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

SA’s education debate on artificial intelligence (AI) has hardened into two extremes. One camp wants fences: bans, detectors, closed networks, handwritten exams. Their worries are real — plagiarism is easier, models hallucinate, access is unequal. The other camp says fluency with AI is already as basic as email or spreadsheets; graduating without it is like entering the workplace without Microsoft Office. Students will meet AI across professions; pretending otherwise is a disservice.

Both views contain truth, but the country needs a third way that treats AI as inevitable while protecting integrity and narrowing digital divides. The goal is simple and demanding: proof of learning, not proof of origin.

Why policing alone fails — and what pedagogy requires

Policing has hard limits. Detector tools yield false positives and false negatives; even a leading lab withdrew its own classifier after conceding the problem isn’t reliably solvable yet. Systems abroad learnt the same lesson: large districts that initially blocked classroom chatbots reversed course and issued guidance for responsible use. Assessment bodies have likewise refused blanket bans, opting instead for transparent citation. In short, bans don’t hold, and blunt enforcement erodes trust.

Pedagogy adds a second constraint. Studies show students who lean heavily on generative tools may look productive in practice yet underperform on deeper assessments — evidence of shallow engagement when tools are used uncritically. International guidance converges on a common line: teachers should “largely steer” classroom use so AI aligns with sound pedagogy, ethics and context; technology gains depend on design, training and assessment, not gadgets alone. The SA takeaway is clear: AI pays off only when teaching and testing change alongside it.

An SA middle path — literacy, integrity, design

A practical path begins with literacies, not shortcuts. Universities are starting to frame AI as a competency: students and staff should know when to use it, how to evaluate outputs, and how to declare use honestly. That sits alongside measures to protect integrity — process evidence, brief oral checks, and tasks that reveal understanding. In basic education, the Coding & Robotics Initiative signalled intent to modernise the curriculum; the subsequent refocus on foundational literacy and numeracy shows reforms stall without teacher capacity and infrastructure. Any national strategy must therefore pair AI adoption with serious investment in professional development and in assessment redesign.

Assessment is the hinge. If conventional homework essays are easy to outsource, change the assessment rather than waging an arms race with detectors. Schools and universities can expand oral defences, studio-style demonstrations, practical labs and timed, source-open exams that reward method, critique and iteration — not just polished prose. These formats make declared, responsible AI use visible and assessable. The principle is straightforward: students may use the tool, but they must show their working and defend their judgment.

Integrity needs clarity, not fear. Institutions should publish plain-language policies that recognise declared AI use as legitimate when it is cited, limited and assessable — and define misconduct unambiguously. Short use-declarations on major submissions, much like current originality statements, paired with brief viva-style checks, keep incentives aligned. Impact must be measured with the same seriousness applied to any curricular change: track learning gains, equity effects and integrity incidents, and use the data to adjust practice. Moving from panic to craft is as much about governance and feedback loops as it is about classroom tactics.

Equity, disciplines and the real test of learning

Whether AI narrows or widens gaps will depend on design choices. Only a minority of households have fixed internet; access is overwhelmingly mobile. That reality should shape implementation. Universities should prioritise low-data, mobile-first tools, enable offline prompting and caching, and expand on-campus access with clear privacy protections. Schools should integrate activities that run on smartphones and shared labs, not only high-end devices. Policy that assumes fibre-to-home will deepen inequality; policy that meets the majority where they are can lift outcomes.

Discipline-specific design matters. In accounting and law, AI can summarise standards or case law but should be paired with oral reasoning checks and scenario work to verify understanding.

SA should embrace AI, simulation and advanced manufacturing in ways that compress the learning curve ... while rebuilding core capabilities in reading, writing, mathematics and disciplinary method.

In engineering, models can accelerate code and design, yet students should be examined on failure analysis, safety margins and test plans. In teacher education, trainees can use AI to differentiate lesson plans while mentors evaluate classroom enactment — not the plan alone. Across disciplines the pattern is the same: the tool supports the work, but assessment targets professional judgment.

Technology is a multiplier only when anchored to fundamentals. SA should embrace AI, simulation and advanced manufacturing in ways that compress the learning curve — reverse-engineering complex problems, testing designs, predicting supply-chain bottlenecks — while rebuilding core capabilities in reading, writing, mathematics and disciplinary method. The so-called fourth and fifth industrial revolutions must be layered on top of the second; without robust writing, numeracy and basic technical practice, sophisticated tools become answer machines rather than learning engines.

The final test is whether AI helps SA teach what matters most. Employers keep signalling that graduates who can reason under uncertainty, communicate across difference and learn continuously, thrive despite automation. AI can be a forcing function for that shift. Let students use it to gather sources, then grade how they triangulate evidence and spot errors. Let them prototype with it, then grade their test protocol. Let them translate or scaffold with it, then grade audience awareness and ethics. In this framing, AI is neither shortcut nor saviour; it is the modern writing lab, code buddy and studio assistant — useful, fallible, supervised.

The choice is not between panic and permissiveness. It is between a curriculum designed for a pre-AI world and one that treats AI as baseline literacy while holding the line on evidence, ethics and equity. SA has already signalled direction with coding and robotics in schools and with university frameworks that legitimise declared use. The work now is to connect the dots: align policy, teacher capacity, assessment, infrastructure and research so our schools and campuses graduate citizens who can use powerful tools without being used by them.

That is the only credible answer to both extremes — and the surest way to make AI serve learning rather than replace it.

• Mafinyani is risk advisory & financial modelling partner at Decentralized Secured Finance.