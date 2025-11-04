BDTV

WATCH: Foreign exchange reforms, market depth lift some of Africa’s top performers

In the latest Absa Africa Financial Markets Index, only ten African economies improved, with foreign exchange reforms and stronger financial systems driving gains. Business Day TV spoke to Absa chief economist Jeff Gable for more insights.

