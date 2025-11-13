WATCH: Crypto Catch-Up | Markets under pressure as liquidity thins

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Cryptocurrencies have given up almost all their gains for 2025, with total market value sliding about 20% from the October peak. Liquidity has thinned, trading activity has cooled, and investors remain cautious as global sentiment turns risk-off. Business Day TV spoke to Wiehann Olivier, partner and fintech & digital asset lead at Forvis Mazars SA, for more insight.