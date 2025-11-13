BDTV

WATCH: Crypto Catch-Up | Markets under pressure as liquidity thins

Business Day TV speaks with Wiehann Olivier, partner and fintech & digital asset lead at Forvis Mazars SA

Cryptocurrencies have given up almost all their gains for 2025, with total market value sliding about 20% from the October peak. Liquidity has thinned, trading activity has cooled, and investors remain cautious as global sentiment turns risk-off. Business Day TV spoke to Wiehann Olivier, partner and fintech & digital asset lead at Forvis Mazars SA, for more insight.

