WATCH: Discovery Bank taps rising crypto demand with Luno partnership

Business Day TV speaks to Hylton Kallner, CEO of Discovery Bank

Discovery Bank and Luno will offer trading in more than 50 digital assets from next month. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Hylton Kallner about the strategy and the benefits for clients.

