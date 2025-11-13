BDTV

WATCH: Private sector reacts to MTBPS

Business Day TV spoke with Khulekani Mathe, CEO of Business Unity SA

Khulekani Mathe, CEO of Business Unity South Africa.
Khulekani Mathe, CEO of Business Unity South Africa. (Thapelo Morebudi)

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

WATCH: Private sector reacts to MTBPS

2

Rand’s run continues apace while JSE hits another record on potential ratings upgrade

3

Cyril Ramaphosa vows crackdown on ‘construction mafias’

4

Crypto goes mainstream: Discovery Bank partners with Luno

5

PETER BRUCE: One day Pretoria won’t pick up the phone when the US calls

Related Articles