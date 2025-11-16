WATCH: Financing Angola’s economic ambitions

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Angola’s reported bid for a majority stake in De Beers has put the country firmly in the global spotlight, but the story goes far beyond diamonds. As the economy opens up, investors are asking where the best risk-adjusted returns lie and how capital is being directed across retail banking, corporate lending, mining, energy and broader diversification efforts.

Business Day TV spoke to Banco BAI CEO Luis Lelis on the sidelines of the African Financial Summit about how the bank is allocating capital and what role financial institutions can play in supporting Angola’s long-term growth.