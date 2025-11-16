BDTV

WATCH: Financing Angola’s economic ambitions

Business Day TV speaks with Luis Lelis, CEO of Banco BAI

Angola’s reported bid for a majority stake in De Beers has put the country firmly in the global spotlight, but the story goes far beyond diamonds. As the economy opens up, investors are asking where the best risk-adjusted returns lie and how capital is being directed across retail banking, corporate lending, mining, energy and broader diversification efforts.

Business Day TV spoke to Banco BAI CEO Luis Lelis on the sidelines of the African Financial Summit about how the bank is allocating capital and what role financial institutions can play in supporting Angola’s long-term growth.

