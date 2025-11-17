BDTV

WATCH: Astral CEO Gary Arnold on big second-half rebound and boosted dividend

Business Day TV speaks to Gary Arnold, CEO of Astral

Astral’s annual results read as a tale of two halves with the first six months revealing several pressure points and the second six months detailing a recovery from the challenges. The rebound was strong enough that the firm could handsomely reward shareholders with a dividend that is more than double what they received last year. Business Day TV sat down with Astral’s CEO, Gary Arnold, for more insight.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

PODCAST | Lunga Siyo details Telkom’s growth in prepaid mobile

2

Moody’s notes fiscal progress, but warns SA’s debt path still fragile

3

INTERVIEW: RAF collapsed due to weak leadership and failed oversight, ActionSA’s Beesley says

4

SA oranges regain edge in US market after tariff cut

5

EDITORIAL: Inclusive G20 will rescue its credibility

Related Articles