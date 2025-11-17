WATCH: Astral CEO Gary Arnold on big second-half rebound and boosted dividend

Astral’s annual results read as a tale of two halves with the first six months revealing several pressure points and the second six months detailing a recovery from the challenges. The rebound was strong enough that the firm could handsomely reward shareholders with a dividend that is more than double what they received last year. Business Day TV sat down with Astral’s CEO, Gary Arnold, for more insight.
