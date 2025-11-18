WATCH: Bridging Africa’s infrastructure funding gap

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Global and emerging markets are grappling with a widening infrastructure financing gap as investment needs far outpace allocated capital — particularly across Africa.

Business Day TV spoke to Benjamin Hung, president, international at Standard Chartered and co-chair of the B20 finance & infrastructure task force, about the B20’s stance on closing this gap, the scale of funding required, and how blended finance, regulatory reform and stronger public-private partnerships can lead to long-term infrastructure development.