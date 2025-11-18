BDTV

WATCH: Bridging Africa’s infrastructure funding gap

Business Day TV speaks to Benjamin Hung, co-chair of the B20 finance & infrastructure task force

Global and emerging markets are grappling with a widening infrastructure financing gap as investment needs far outpace allocated capital — particularly across Africa.

Business Day TV spoke to Benjamin Hung, president, international at Standard Chartered and co-chair of the B20 finance & infrastructure task force, about the B20’s stance on closing this gap, the scale of funding required, and how blended finance, regulatory reform and stronger public-private partnerships can lead to long-term infrastructure development.

