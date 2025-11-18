BDTV

WATCH: Cas Coovadia shares insights on business’ vision for G20

Business Day TV speaks to B20 sherpa Cas Coovadia

With days to go before the B20 South Africa Summit 2025 — the official G20 dialogue forum with the global business community — Business Day TV caught up with sherpa Cas Coovadia to find out how a year of work is shaping the summit’s theme of inclusive growth and shared prosperity through global co-operation. Coovadia also shares insights on the business sector’s hopes for trade, finance, industrial transformation and climate action.

