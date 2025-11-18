WATCH: Cas Coovadia shares insights on business’ vision for G20

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

With days to go before the B20 South Africa Summit 2025 — the official G20 dialogue forum with the global business community — Business Day TV caught up with sherpa Cas Coovadia to find out how a year of work is shaping the summit’s theme of inclusive growth and shared prosperity through global co-operation. Coovadia also shares insights on the business sector’s hopes for trade, finance, industrial transformation and climate action.