WATCH: BLSA CEO reflects on B20 highlights ahead of G20 summit

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Business 20 (B20) summit has wrapped up ahead of the G20 leaders summit this weekend. The B20 provides companies across the globe with a platform to air their perspectives and solutions for some of our most pressing global economic challenges.

Established in 2010, the B20 is considered to be one of the most influential G20 engagement groups, and with South Africa holding the G20 presidency this year, Business Day TV caught up with the CEO of Business Leadership SA, Busi Mavuso, for her biggest takeaways from the B20 summit.