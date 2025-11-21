WATCH: B20 pushes for capital access, energy resilience and Africa’s digital shift

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

B20 South Africa has delivered 30 recommendations, ranging from affordable capital and resilient energy systems to food security, digital inclusion and industrialisation in Africa’s critical minerals sector.

Business Day TV spoke to B20 South Africa co-chair Nonkululeko Nyembezi on the sidelines of the B20 summit about the main takeaways, and whether B20 South Africa achieved what it set out to do.

Recommended:

PODCAST | Daniel Mminele on B20 energy task force mission and work

RMB CEO commends B20 Final Papers ahead of SA’s historic G20 Leaders’ Summit

WATCH: BLSA CEO reflects on B20 highlights ahead of G20 summit

‘Sticky wicket’ won’t stop B20’s global infrastructure goals, says Sim Tshabalala

Unpacked: G20 SA 2025

Read all the latest G20 news, plus expert views on what SA’s leadership of this critical forum means when it comes to shaping global policies and advocating for Africa’s interests on the international stage on our G20 page.