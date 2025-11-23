BDTV

WATCH: Clean energy takes centre stage ahead of the G20

Business Day TV spoke to Emile du Toit, CIO at Harith General Partners

Renewable energy is being positioned as a driver of Africa’s development, and a tool in the fight against poverty. With the first Global Citizen Now summit held on African soil, the spotlight has shifted to how clean energy can accelerate growth, ahead of the G20 summit.

Business Day TV caught up with Emile du Toit, CIO at Harith General Partners, a firm with a strong track record of investing in Africa’s critical infrastructure, and explored what’s needed to scale renewable power on the continent.

Unpacked: G20 SA 2025

Read all the latest G20 news, plus expert views on what SA’s leadership of this critical forum means when it comes to shaping global policies and advocating for Africa’s interests on the international stage on our G20 page.

G20

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

G20 tackles Africa’s debt trap

2

WATCH: Clean energy takes centre stage ahead of the G20

3

WATCH: B20 pushes for capital access, energy resilience and Africa’s digital shift

4

RÉDHA TIR: SA cannot transform the G20, but it can force clarity

5

PODCAST | Daniel Mminele on B20 energy task force mission and work

Related Articles