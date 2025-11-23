WATCH: Clean energy takes centre stage ahead of the G20

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Renewable energy is being positioned as a driver of Africa’s development, and a tool in the fight against poverty. With the first Global Citizen Now summit held on African soil, the spotlight has shifted to how clean energy can accelerate growth, ahead of the G20 summit.

Business Day TV caught up with Emile du Toit, CIO at Harith General Partners, a firm with a strong track record of investing in Africa’s critical infrastructure, and explored what’s needed to scale renewable power on the continent.

