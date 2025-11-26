WATCH: Rand edges higher on softer dollar

The rand has strengthened, supported by a weaker dollar after downbeat US economic data. Business Day TV unpacked the currency moves and what to expect next with Annabel Bishop, chief economist at Investec.
The rand has strengthened, supported by a weaker dollar after downbeat US economic data. Business Day TV unpacked the currency moves and what to expect next with Annabel Bishop, chief economist at Investec.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.