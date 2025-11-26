BDTV

WATCH: Rand edges higher on softer dollar

Business Day TV spoke to Annabel Bishop, chief economist at Investec

The rand has strengthened, supported by a weaker dollar after downbeat US economic data. Business Day TV unpacked the currency moves and what to expect next with Annabel Bishop, chief economist at Investec.

