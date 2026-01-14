BDTV

WATCH: Platinum poised to shine in 2026

Business Day TV speaks to Edward Sterck, director of research at the World Platinum Investment Council

The shaft at Impala Platinum mine in Rustenburg where 11 mineworkers died as a result of a faulty conveyance cage, leaving 75 others injured.
Impala Platinum's mine in Rustenburg. (MOELETSI MABE)

Platinum has carried its momentum into the new year after a standout performance in 2025, with supply constraints and industrial demand continuing to underpin prices. Business Day TV spoke to Edward Sterck, director of research at the World Platinum Investment Council, about what’s driving the market and whether the fundamentals support further upside.

