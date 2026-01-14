WATCH: Platinum poised to shine in 2026

Platinum has carried its momentum into the new year after a standout performance in 2025, with supply constraints and industrial demand continuing to underpin prices. Business Day TV spoke to Edward Sterck, director of research at the World Platinum Investment Council, about what’s driving the market and whether the fundamentals support further upside.
