WATCH: What could a review of the prime rate lead to?

Business Day TV speaks with Izak Odendaal, investment strategist at Old Mutual Wealth

The SARB has now hiked interest rates by a cumulative 125 basis points since November.
South Africa’s Reserve Bank is reassessing the prime lending rate — the benchmark banks use to price more than R6.2-trillion in loans across the economy. Traditionally, the rate, which banks use as a benchmark for pricing loans, has been fixed at 350 basis points above the central bank’s repo rate. Business Day TV chatted to Izak Odendaal, investment strategist at Old Mutual Wealth, to get a sense of what a change in the framework could mean for borrowers, lenders and financial stability with Izak Odendaal, investment strategist at Old Mutual Wealth.

