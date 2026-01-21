BDTV

WATCH: SA leverages energy reforms at WEF

Business Day TV spoke to Kgosientsho Ramokgopa

Minister of electricity and energy Kgosientsho Ramokgopa and Eskom provided an update on the latest stage 6 load shedding.
Minister of electricity and energy Kgosientsho Ramokgopa. File image. (GCIS)

Business Day TV spoke to South Africa’s minister of electricity and energy, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, to find out how he’ll be leveraging the country’s energy reforms at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

BARRY SWARTZBERG: Africa set to become world’s next growth engine

2

BHASO NDZENDZE: SA’s stake in the US-Denmark dispute over Greenland

3

JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Vanderbijlpark crash highlights state’s post-apartheid failures

4

MARIANNE MERTEN: Three strikes, no consequences

5

EDITORIAL: SA must dance smart in Davos

Related Articles