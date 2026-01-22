BDTV

WATCH: WEF 2026 - Wealth accumulation, migration and economic growth

Business Day TV spoke to Stefan Pacher, director of government advisory practice at British investment migration consultancy firm, Henley & Partners

People attend the 56th annual World Economic Forum meeting in Davos, Switzerland, on January 19 2026. (Denis Balibouse/Reuters)

Over the next few years about $80-trillion of wealth will shift into new hands, according to the World Economic Forum (WEF). This phenomenon, known as the great wealth transfer, is concentrated in the US, UK, Europe and Japan and will affect capital costs and economic growth. Business Day TV spoke to Stefan Pacher, director of government advisory practice at British investment migration consultancy firm Henley & Partners for more insight.

