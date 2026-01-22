WATCH: WEF 2026 - Wealth accumulation, migration and economic growth

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Over the next few years about $80-trillion of wealth will shift into new hands, according to the World Economic Forum (WEF). This phenomenon, known as the great wealth transfer, is concentrated in the US, UK, Europe and Japan and will affect capital costs and economic growth. Business Day TV spoke to Stefan Pacher, director of government advisory practice at British investment migration consultancy firm Henley & Partners for more insight.