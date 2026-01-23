WATCH: How the new JSE listing rules have boosted its market appeal

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange has moved to simplify its listing rules, halving requirements in a bid to attract and retain companies. The bourse says the reforms lower barriers without compromising investor protection. Business Day TV spoke to Andre Visser, director of issuer regulation at the JSE, on how the changes are reshaping market appeal, supporting smaller companies and strengthening confidence in South Africa’s capital markets.