WATCH: Gold demand hits record high in 2025

Business Day TV spoke with Krish Gopaul, senior analyst for Europe, the Middle East and Africa at the World Gold Council

Gold demand reached an all-time high in 2025. (Eugen Wais)

Gold demand reached an all-time high in 2025, with investment flows playing a key role as investors sought protection against global economic and geopolitical uncertainty. Business Day TV spoke to Krish Gopaul, senior analyst for Europe, the Middle East and Africa at the World Gold Council, about what the latest demand trends reveal about investor behaviour and the outlook for the gold market.

