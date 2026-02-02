WATCH: Manufacturing rebounds sharply in January

BDTV

Factory floors were busier in January with all subcomponents of the Absa purchasing managers’ index (PMI) improving. Most notable was business activity that expanded into growth territory. That, along with a strong recovery in new sales orders, helped lift the overall PMI reading by 8.2 index points to 48.7, putting it just below the 50-point mark that separates contraction from expansion. To find out if the sector can maintain the momentum and swing into growth in 2026, Business Day TV caught up with Sello Sekele, economist at Absa Corporate and Investment Banking (CIB).

