E-commerce use continues to expand in South Africa. According to the Retail Spend Monitor from Visa Consulting & Analytics, online retail spend grew nearly 50% last year. That’s a near doubling from the previous year. Business Day TV unpacked this in detail with Business Day’s Mudiwa Gavaza.
WATCH: SA’s online retail spending picks up
Business Day TV spoke with Mudiwa Gavaza from Business Day
