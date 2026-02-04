WATCH: SA’s online retail spending picks up

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Checkers Sixty60 has become the number one grocery app in the country with more than 1.5-million downloads, says Shoprite. Stock photo.

E-commerce use continues to expand in South Africa. According to the Retail Spend Monitor from Visa Consulting & Analytics, online retail spend grew nearly 50% last year. That’s a near doubling from the previous year. Business Day TV unpacked this in detail with Business Day’s Mudiwa Gavaza.