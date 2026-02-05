BDTV

WATCH | SA included in Trump’s Agoa extension

Business Day TV spoke with Meluleki Nzimande, partner in the competition, trade and investment practice at Webber Wentzel

Graphic: Karen Moolman
The inclusion of SA in the Agoa extension could be offset by the imposition of further tariffs. Graphic: Karen Moolman

President Trump has signed an extension of Agoa through to the end of the year, keeping South Africa in the programme after months of uncertainty. However, newly imposed US tariffs are likely to dilute the benefits of the trade deal. Business Day TV spoke to Meluleki Nzimande, partner in the competition, trade and investment practice at Webber Wentzel for more insight.

