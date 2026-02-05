WATCH | SA included in Trump’s Agoa extension

President Trump has signed an extension of Agoa through to the end of the year, keeping South Africa in the programme after months of uncertainty. However, newly imposed US tariffs are likely to dilute the benefits of the trade deal. Business Day TV spoke to Meluleki Nzimande, partner in the competition, trade and investment practice at Webber Wentzel for more insight.
