WATCH: What’s next for Lesaka?

Lincoln Mali. CEO of Lesaka. (SUPPLIED)

Fintech firm Lesaka has published its second quarter results, with the group’s chair, Ali Mazanderani, noting that it is the first time since the company’s creation in 2022 that it has delivered positive net income.

Mazanderani noted that the group is on track to meet full-year guidance.

While market participants took note of the news, it’s Lesaka’s planned acquisition of Bank Zero that has everyone talking.

To unpack all the detail of the financial update and the deal, Business Day TV sat down with Lesaka CEO Lincoln Mali.

