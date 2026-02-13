BDTV

WATCH: Will SA go big this Valentine’s Day?

Business Day TV spoke with Chris Boxall, head of card payment at FNB

Valentine’s Day is just a day away but will South Africans go all in with lavish purchases? (123RF / Julia Sudnitskaya)

Valentine’s Day is just a day away but will South Africans go all in with lavish purchases or will they be cash conscious? To find out, Business Day TV spoke to FNB’s head of card payment, Chris Boxall.

