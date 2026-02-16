WATCH | Foot-and-mouth disease declared a national disaster

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Since South Africa lost its foot-and-mouth disease-free status in 2019, the outbreak has intensified largely due to a shortage of vaccines, with President Cyril Ramaphosa now declaring the outbreak a national disaster. Business Day TV spoke to Thabile Nkunjana, senior economist in the trade research unit at the National Agricultural Marketing Council, for more insight.