WATCH | Foot-and-mouth disease declared a national disaster

Since South Africa lost its foot-and-mouth disease-free status in 2019, the outbreak has intensified largely due to a shortage of vaccines, with President Cyril Ramaphosa now declaring the outbreak a national disaster. Business Day TV spoke to Thabile Nkunjana, senior economist in the trade research unit at the National Agricultural Marketing Council, for more insight.
