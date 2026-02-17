BDTV

WATCH: SA’s labour force dynamics unpacked

Business Day TV spoke to Johannes Khoza, senior economist at Nedbank

Almost half of the working age women in SA are out of the labour force compared with 35.6% of their male counterparts, the latest quarterly labour survey shows. File photo.
Business Day TV took a closer look at the Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS) for the fourth quarter and unpacked what it indicates about SA’s labour force dynamics with Johannes Khoza, senior economist at Nedbank.

