WATCH: SA’s labour force dynamics unpacked

Business Day TV took a closer look at the Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS) for the fourth quarter and unpacked what it indicates about SA’s labour force dynamics with Johannes Khoza, senior economist at Nedbank.
Business Day TV took a closer look at the Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS) for the fourth quarter and unpacked what it indicates about SA’s labour force dynamics with Johannes Khoza, senior economist at Nedbank.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.