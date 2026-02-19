WATCH: Gold Fields announces buyback as profit surges

Gold Fields has hiked its dividend and announced a share buyback after its full-year profit more than doubled on the back of record bullion prices and higher output. Business Day TV unpacked the performance in more detail with CEO Mike Fraser.
