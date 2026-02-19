BDTV

WATCH: Gold Fields announces buyback as profit surges

Business Day TV spoke with Mike Fraser, CEO of Gold Fields

Gold Fields CEO Mike Fraser.
Gold Fields CEO Mike Fraser

Gold Fields has hiked its dividend and announced a share buyback after its full-year profit more than doubled on the back of record bullion prices and higher output. Business Day TV unpacked the performance in more detail with CEO Mike Fraser.

