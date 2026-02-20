BDTV

WATCH: Anglo restructuring, Sibanye rebound, spotlight on commodity trends

Business Day TV spoke to Kirthi Ramdhanee, head of PGMs and battery commodities at Afriforesight

Mining operations must protect people and earn community support to remain sustainable. (youngishowyoufeel)

Anglo American has labelled 2025 transformational amid portfolio changes and diamond write-downs, while Sibanye-Stillwater benefited from stronger precious metal prices (PGM) and reinstated its dividend. Business Day TV unpacked what these results reveal about the state of the PGM market and the broader commodities cycle with Afriforesight’s head of PGMs and battery commodities, Kirthi Ramdhanee.

