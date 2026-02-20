WATCH: Anglo restructuring, Sibanye rebound, spotlight on commodity trends

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Anglo American has labelled 2025 transformational amid portfolio changes and diamond write-downs, while Sibanye-Stillwater benefited from stronger precious metal prices (PGM) and reinstated its dividend. Business Day TV unpacked what these results reveal about the state of the PGM market and the broader commodities cycle with Afriforesight’s head of PGMs and battery commodities, Kirthi Ramdhanee.