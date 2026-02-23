WATCH: Impairments and weaker oil prices weigh on Sasol’s earnings

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Weaker oil prices and hefty impairments have weighed on Sasol’s interim profit. Headline earnings per share fell 34%, while earnings before interest and tax plunged 52%. Strict cost controls and lower capital spending, meanwhile, helped the group generate positive free cash flow for the first time in four years. Business Day TV unpacked the performance with Sasol CEO Simon Baloyi.