WATCH: Impairments and weaker oil prices weigh on Sasol’s earnings

Business Day TV spoke to Simon Baloyi, CEO of Sasol

Sasol has won almost R4bn in damages in a high court ruling against Transnet.
Weaker oil prices and hefty impairments weighed on Sasol’s interim profit. (Bloomberg)

Weaker oil prices and hefty impairments have weighed on Sasol’s interim profit. Headline earnings per share fell 34%, while earnings before interest and tax plunged 52%. Strict cost controls and lower capital spending, meanwhile, helped the group generate positive free cash flow for the first time in four years. Business Day TV unpacked the performance with Sasol CEO Simon Baloyi.

