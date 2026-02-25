BDTV

Watch | Business reacts to budget 2026

Business Day TV spoke to a panel of experts about the Budget Review

Author Image

Business Day TV

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana (centre) and President Cyril Ramaphosa (right) at the budget speech in Cape Town, February 25 2026. (Phando Jikelo / RSA Parliament)

Business Day TV analyses what the 2026 budget means for SA Inc.

budget 2026

Editor’s Choice

1

WATCH | Unpacking budget 2026

2

Hammerson profit jumps as rental income climbs

3

PETER ATTARD MONTALTO | After the budget, delivery is up to line departments

4

JABULANI SIKHAKHANE | For every ‘Cat’ Matlala there is a syndicate hiding in the shadows

5

EMILE MYBURGH | Global fatigue threatens to leave Ukraine isolated

Related Articles