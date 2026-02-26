WATCH: KAP CEO Frans Olivier unpacks 32% interim earnings surge

BDTV

Better performances from Unitrans, Feltex and Sleep Group have given KAP a boost, but it’s largely the easing in operating costs related to the ramp-up of PG Bison’s new MDF line that has contributed to the group’s 32% rise in headline earnings per share. The other two units, Optix and Safripol, weighed in, with the former’s operating loss widening while the latter saw a profit plunge of 40%. Business Day TV unpacked the performance with the company’s CEO, Frans Olivier.

