WATCH: KAP CEO Frans Olivier unpacks 32% interim earnings surge

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Better performances from Unitrans, Feltex and Sleep Group have given KAP a boost, but it’s largely the easing in operating costs related to the ramp-up of PG Bison’s new MDF line that has contributed to the group’s 32% rise in headline earnings per share. The other two units, Optix and Safripol, weighed in, with the former’s operating loss widening while the latter saw a profit plunge of 40%. Business Day TV unpacked the performance with the company’s CEO, Frans Olivier.